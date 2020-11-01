Undercover feds say Florida officers agreed to guard cocaine shipment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two South Florida police officers are facing charges that they provided protection for a fake cocaine transfer orchestrated by federal agents.

Miami-Dade County officers Roderick Flowers and Keith Edwards Jr. are charged federally with conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine.

The Miami Herald reports that the two liked to pose in social media photos as the Miami police officers played by Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in the “Bad Boys” films.

Federal officials say the two provided protection for an undercover source who paid them $5,000 each to guard a shipment of cocaine in September. Flowers’ attorney declined comment. Edwards’ attorney did not respond.

