TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials believe more people may have died from Hurricane Ian in Lee, Charlotte, Collier and Polk counties.

At a press conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said there was one confirmed death in Polk County and 20 more unconfirmed fatalities.

There were 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County and eight unconfirmed fatalities in Collier County.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that two people in the area had died from Hurricane Ian.

Guthrie said the state was still processing findings from a search in hard-hit Lee County. He said a diver with the Coast Guard found what appeared to be human remains inside a home that was under water.

“We do not know exactly how many were in the house,” Guthrie said. “The water was up over the rooftop.”

Guthrie said they won’t know that number until the water recedes, and they get special equipment to help them recover the remains.

Guthrie noted death tolls immediately after the storm are unreliable.

“People die in disasters that have nothing to do with the disaster,” Guthrie said. “The medical examiner is the one that makes that determination.”

The medical examiner will be able to find out whether their deaths occurred directly, as a result of storm surge, rising waters, etc., or indirect death in the aftermath of the storm, Guthrie added.