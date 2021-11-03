‘Ultimate tragedy’: Florida parents face charges in 2-year-old’s fentanyl overdose, death

UMATILLA, Fla. (WESH/AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old North Florida girl who died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year are now facing several charges.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to 36-year-old Joseph Tierney and 36-year-old Jalynn Davis’ home on June 13 and found the child unresponsive. The toddler, Miya Tierney, was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Her parents told investigators they put her to bed and found her lifeless about 30 minutes later. The Marion County medical examiner later determined she died of fentanyl toxicity.

Detectives discovered Davis sold fentanyl and Tierney actively used the drug.

Tierney is already in Marion County Jail with no bond for witness tampering and aggravated assault charges. Davis is in Lake County Jail for murder in a death caused by the unlawful distribution of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She will be issued a new warrant once she returns to Marion County.

“The senseless death of this innocent child is the ultimate tragedy, and it should serve as a reminder of why we must continue our fight to keep opiates out of our communities,“ Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said. “If you are using drugs or selling drugs, and if somebody overdoses or dies as a result, me and my deputies will do everything we can to hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”