UF student accused in fatal crash blocks from prior wreck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are accusing a University of Florida student of felony negligent manslaughter after a fatal, high-speed crash on a downtown Gainesville street just blocks away from an intersection where he also crashed his car two years ago in a careless driving wreck.

Court records say Adam Mandel was driving as fast as 80 mph in a 35 mph zone when he lost control on a Thursday evening in January and crashed his Lexus sports car into a guardrail and hit a utility pole.

Mandel’s girlfriend, 20-year-old Kassandra Guzman-Ramirez, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

