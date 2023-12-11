TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two University of Florida researchers were arrested after they were accused of keeping a 6-year-old child inside a makeshift cage, according to WCJB-TV.

Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, were arrested on Friday and charged with child abuse and child neglect. Both Huff and Xie work as researchers at the University of Florida.

According to the WCJB report, officials with the Florida Department of Children and Families responded to the couple’s home as part of an investigation. Officers discovered a cage made out of a wooden bed frame, where a 6-year-old boy would reportedly spend his time outside of school.

A second cage, discovered in the couple’s bedroom closet, was believed to house another child, according to WCJB. Police noted the makeshift cages were constructed poorly and could pose a safety risk to the children.

In the report, police alleged Huff and Xie would leave the children alone in the house.