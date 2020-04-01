UF president says student government meeting was ‘Zoom bombed’

Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – The President of the University of Florida announced Tuesday evening that a student government meeting was “Zoom Bombed.”

School President Kent Fuchs posted on his Twitter page that members of UF’s Student Government received racist messages, swastikas, pornography, and death threats.

Zoom is a cloud-based teleconferencing program that allows video and audio meetings between multiple users.

Fuchs in his tweet said “I condemn these horrific messages of hate. I have asked UF IT and UF PD to investigate. COVID-19 and hate will be defeated, Although this just occurred, there is NO evidence that this was done by anyone in the UF community. Zoom bombing public meetings is a global problem. We will work to protect our virtual meetings and investigate tonight’s horrific incident.”

Zoom offers many ways to secure the privacy of virtual meetings, including allowing hosts to lock meetings, make them password-protected, disable screen sharing, and remove unwanted and disruptive participants.

The FBI recommends the following to protect your cybersecurity:

  • Do not make meetings or classrooms public
  • Do not share a link to a teleconference or classroom on social media
  • Manage screen sharing options
  • Use the updated version of any remote meeting application — including the newest version of Zoom, which was updated in January
  • Ensure the organization’s telework policy addresses requirements for physical and information security

Victims of teleconference hijacking or other cyber crimes should report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. If you receive a specific threat during a teleconference, report it to the FBI online or at (800) CALL-FBI.

