UF issues shots fired alert due to person possibly target shooting near campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of Florida says there is no active shooting situation on campus after an alert went out Friday about shots being fired near one of its colleges. University officials believe the shots were fired by someone possibly target shooting.

The initial alert was sent out just after 3 p.m. saying shots had been fired at vet med, the university’s college of veterinary medicine. The alert urged people to avoid the area or secure in place if they were nearby.

The university sent out another alert about 10 minutes later to clarify that it was not an active shooter situation.

“This IS NOT an active shooter,” the alert said. “Suspect was last seen in rear of Vet Med in the wooded area possibly target shooting.”

The person they are looking for is described as a white man in his 20s with blue eyes, pale skin and short curly brown hair. He is wearing a gray shirt, khaki pants and a leather bracelet on his right wrist. University officials say he is possibly armed with a 9 mm.

