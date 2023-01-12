TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) — The University of Florida encouraged its community members to stop using the popular social media platform, TikTok, citing its growing “national security concern,” according to an email sent Thursday.

The university said prominent experts have pointed to the possibility that foreign governments may use the social media app to control data collection, influence TikTok’s recommendation algorithm, and compromise personal devices.

“In addition, the TikTok U.S. Privacy Policy indicated they, ‘may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information… such as faceprints and voiceprints, from your User Content,'” the message noted.

The university said 23 states have taken action against TikTok, including Florida, “and numerous universities and colleges nationwide are either being required to or opting to follow their state’s actions.”

Administrators added, “As the university considers additional future steps, we strongly recommend that everyone discontinue using TikTok and remove the app from their devices.”

At least half a dozen states have already enacted bans on the use of TikTok by state employees and now some federal lawmakers are hoping to ban it nationwide.