UCF to require face coverings, reduce classroom capacity when campus reopens

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The University of Central Florida will require people on campus to wear face masks whenever the school is reopened.

The UCF Board of Trustees conducted a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss reopening the campus for classes. A decision about when the campus will reopen has not been made.

Included in the plan is a mix of face-to-face classes and online courses. They will also look at establishing capacity planning for classrooms. To accommodate physical distancing, classroom capacities are expected to decrease substantially, averaging 33 percent to 50 percent of regular capacity, depending on the room, officials said.

Teams from across UCF have been working on a phased-in return to the workplace for employees this summer and for students to return to campus this fall — with health and safety top of mind.



We will continue to share information as plans are formalized 💛https://t.co/MZtgijAX3q — UCF (@UCF) May 21, 2020

The school will also require face coverings.

“UCF will provide all returning employees and students with a reusable cloth face covering. Faculty, staff and students will be required to wear these or a similar face covering inside all shared indoor spaces and in outside areas where physical distancing isn’t possible,” a statement from the school said.

They are also putting together a plan for quarantined students to continue studies, according to documents.

“We may screen all residents of our dormitories, our residence halls,” said one UCF Board of Trustees member in Thursday’s meeting.

One student who spoke with WESH 2 News was concerned about returning to campus in the fall and hopes university leaders make the right decisions.

UCF will have to submit a final plan for reopening by June 12 to the Florida Board of Governors.

