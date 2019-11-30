UCF suspends sorority amid hazing accusations

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Phelan M. Ebenhack via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida has suspended a sorority amid complaints that members forced others to drink and take drugs until they blacked out during hazing.

An anonymous online post described a friend’s initiation into a group within Pi Beta Phi known as the “mafia.” The post said the friend was pressured to take the drug known as Molly and was forced to take shots until she blacked out.

UCF sent the sorority a letter Nov. 21 demanding it cease all activities during an investigation. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

The sorority tells the Orland Sentinel the allegations are “of utmost concern.” It says it’s investigating the actions of individual members and don’t believe the full chapter was involved.

UCF’s chapter of fraternity Sigma Kappa was also suspended amid hazing accusations.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss