TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – University of Central Florida students are facing a housing shortage, both on and off campus, shortly before the new semester begins.

According to WESH 2 News, 60,000 undergraduate students attend UCF and there are around 7,500 campus beds.

Incoming, first year students should receive priority for on-campus housing, but WESH spoke to a freshman student who said finding a place to live has been a “nightmare.”

A spokesman for UCF responded to a request from the station asking about the challenges.

“We continue to offer beds as they become available to the 394 freshman still on the waitlist and early this week, 68 were accommodated due to cancellations,” a UCF spokesman said in a statement.

The fall 2022 semester at UCF begins Aug. 22