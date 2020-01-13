UCF provost placed on paid administrative leave

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The provost at the University of Central Florida has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Interim President Thad Seymour Jr. posted the decision on the university’s website Friday.

Seymour stated Provost Elizabeth Dooley agreed to temporarily step away after concerns were raised.

The school’s communications office did not respond to our requests for more details on those concerns.

The vice provost for faculty excellence will take over as acting provost.

Seymour finished the announcement with the following statement:

“Times of transition are always stressful, and I know this past year has been especially difficult for our university. But through it all, you have continued to serve our students and community with distinction and a commitment to our values. You have my commitment to keep moving us forward and building a brighter future for us all.”

The last year has been a whirlwind for the university. Last February, President Dale Whittaker resigned after $38 million was reportedly misspent to build Trevor Colbourn Hall.

Then in late October, UCF administrator Briant Coleman was fired.

Employees said Coleman yelled and intimidated them in his role as associate vice president of Strategic Initiatives and Communication.

Coleman was accused of using scare tactics to make his subordinates afraid.

LATEST STORIES: