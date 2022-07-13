TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of Central Florida’s police department is offering to engrave students’ catalytic converters after thefts earlier this year.

According to WESH 2 News, the technology is a product of ProtechDNA.

Alex Deluca, with UCF police, told WESH how the technology works.

“We’re applying an adhesive gel that has tiny little micro-dots in it with individual serial numbers to people’s catalytic converters to help them locate them in the event they’re stolen,” Deluca said.

UCF police arrested two people they said stole more than 20 catalytic converters from cars on campus in March, WESH reported.

Police said had the converters been engraved with ProtechDNA technology, returning them to owners would have been much easier.