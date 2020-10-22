UCF moves spring break to April, plans to shift to remote learning after

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The University of Central Florida has announced that it will move spring break to April, followed by remote learning, according to a release posted Thursday.

All classes will switch to virtual learning following the break, the release says.

This means spring break will be moved back by a month.

The following statement comes from a news release from UCF posted Thursday:

“To help limit the spread of COVID-19, we will be rescheduling spring break from March to April 11 to 18. We also will move to entirely remote instruction following that week, with residence halls and campus offices remaining open, similar to what we are doing this fall after Thanksgiving.

We know much more than we did earlier this year about how our policies and testing and tracing efforts protect the health of our campus community, and our spring approach will again follow these protocols, including requiring face coverings and physical distancing. So far this fall we have had no spread of the virus traced to our classrooms due to the hard work you all are doing when attending class, and we will not be increasing the density of seating inside our classrooms.

Just as it has this fall, our spring on-campus experience will depend on everyone’s compliance with the COVID-19 precautions necessary to protect community health. Should public health conditions require a change, we are ready to pivot to more remote learning if necessary.”

