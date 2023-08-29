TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Uber is offering free rides to storm shelters as Hurricane Idalia approaches the Florida Gulf coast.

On Tuesday, Uber released a promo code that will eliminate the cost of rides to and from hurricane shelters in certain counties, up to $35 each way.

The discount only applies for rides to shelters in Hernando, Hillsborough, Leon, Manatee and Pinellas counties. The promo code must be applied before requesting the ride for discount to apply, according to Uber.

Here’s how to use it:

Open the Uber app Tap “Account” on the bottom right Tap “Wallet” Scroll down to “+ Add Promo Code” Enter code IDALIARELIEF Select any of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters

To find a participating shelter, visit the Florida Division of Emergency Management website.