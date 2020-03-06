Uber driver arrested after DUI crash that killed passenger in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Uber driver was arrested Thursday night for his role in a fatal DUI crash that killed his passenger.

Police say 27-year-old Clint Fischer Jr. was driving for Uber during the early morning hours of Jan. 8 and was taking 30-year-old Estevan Pascual of Orlando to Haines City.

According to Haines City police, Fischer was under the influence when he hit the back of a tractor-trailer, which was nearly stopped at US 17/92 and Shamrock Drive. Pascual suffered blunt force trauma to the head and died on the scene.

Police say Fischer was driving a rented Toyota sedan. He was transported to AdventHealth Heart of Florida to be treated for facial injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer told police that he was looking for the location to drop off his load when he was hit from behind by the Toyota.

Police say their investigation showed that Fischer’s vehicle had begun drifting off the road and showed no signs of braking prior to impact. Upon impact, the Toyota continued forward before coming to a stop alongside the tractor-trailer, police say.

In the Toyota, police say they found a bag belonging to Fischer with a glass smoking device containing a powdery residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

A blood sample taken from Fischer at the hospital showed he was under the influence of a “greater than therapeutic amount” of meth and of THC (marijuana), according to police.

“As law enforcement officers, we see the merits of these ride-sharing applications for those who are drinking or without a license,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “Those using these applications should be able to have the expectation that their drivers be alert, competent and sober behind the wheel. In this case, the driver’s actions cost a man his life”

Fischer is being held on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

