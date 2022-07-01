TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly 150 new laws take effect July 1 in Florida, including several that impact Florida schools.

The Stop Woke Act bans critical race theory concepts in schools. The Parental Rights in Education Act restricts teaching gender identity in public schools. High-stakes testing will also come to an end, with Florida moving to progress monitoring for the upcoming school year.

The Parental Rights in Education Act only applies to kindergarten through third-grade classrooms and supporters said it aims to shield students from material that’s not “age-appropriate.”

The law prevents teachers from discussing LGBTQ+ issues in classrooms, and it also allows parents/guardians to sue teachers and/or schools who discuss these topics.

“We need to be focusing on teaching kids to read and to write and math and science and understanding American history and having civics so that they understand the constitution and they understand that our rights come from god, not from government,” Governor Ron DeSantis said at a recent event.

Critics say the bill will further stigmatize queer youth.

“My concern is that many students or family members feel less than, as they’re walking into school, or feel that they don’t belong. It puts students in a position where they have to hide who they are. Students don’t learn best that way. I think it’s just opening up opportunities for division and for discrimination,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Our office for civil rights is ready and prepared to take on discrimination complaints. No one, students, employees, families, should ever feel that they are being discriminated against because who they love.”

Full List of Laws Taking Effect in July:

Laws Taking Effect in September

HB 1049: Trailer Estates Fire Control District, Manatee County, takes effect Sept. 30, 2022

Laws Taking Effect in October

HB 95: Controlled Substances, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

HB 389: Money Services Businesses, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

HB 399: Motor Vehicle and Vessel Law Enforcement, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 444: Indecent, Lewd, or Lascivious Touching, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 546: Consumer Finance Loans, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

HB 777: Local Tax Referenda Requirements, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

HB 905: Protective Injunctions, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 1534: Retail Theft, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

HB 1571: Residential Picketing, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 1798: Sexually Related Offenses, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

HB 6037: Traveling Across County Lines to Commit a Burglary, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 7000: OGSR/Nonviable Birth Certificates, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 7002: OGSR/Information Relating to Medical Marijuana Held by the Department of Health, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 7004: OGSR/Technology Systems/State University or a Florida College System Institution, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 7006: OGSR/Campus Emergency Response, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 7008: OGSR/Substance Abuse Impaired Persons, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

HB 7009: OGSR/Health Information/Department of Corrections, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 7010: OGSR/Public and Professional Guardians, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

HB 7015: OGSR/Identity of a Witness to Murder, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 7016: OGSR/Information Submitted by Insurers/Department of Financial Services, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 7018: OGSR/Injured or Deceased Employee/Department of Financial Services, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 7020: OGSR/Office of Financial Regulation, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

SB 7024: OGSR/Alleged Victim or Victim of Sexual Harassment, takes effect Oct. 1, 2022

Laws Taking Effect in December

HB 7001: Implementation of the Constitutional Prohibition Against Lobbying by a Public Officer, takes effect Dec. 31, 2022

HB 7003: Implementation of the Constitutional Prohibition Against Lobbying by a Former Justice or Judge, takes effect Dec. 31, 2022

Laws With Extra Requirements

HB 995: Sumter County, contingent upon referendum

HB 1491: Alligator Point Water Resources District, Franklin County, contingent upon referendum

HB 1493: Alachua County, contingent upon referendum

HB 1521: Professional Counselors Licensure Compact, contingent upon other states

HB 1523: Pub. Rec. and Meetings/Professional Counselors Licensure Compact, contingent upon HB 1521

Laws Taking Effect in 2023