TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The United States Postal Service has unveiled its 2024 stamp lineup, which includes a handful of new stamps, including a manatee stamp that will be used to spread awareness to save the animals.

The new “Save Manatees” stamp features a cute manatee with a teal background and two fish, making the manatee appear to be lolling near the surface of the water.

Photo courtesy of the United States Postal Service

According to the USPS, the new stamp was created to bring awareness to the things that pose threats to the beloved marine mammal, such as motorboat strikes.

“Human vigilance is crucial for its protection — both to minimize motorboat strikes and to maintain the aquatic plants on which the manatee feeds in the warm coastal waters in and around Florida,” the press release read.

Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp and booklet cover using illustrator Nancy Stahl’s original graphic design.

