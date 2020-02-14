U of Florida: Professors can’t make sick kids leave class

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is warning professors to stop requiring students who may be visibly sick to leave class and be tested for coronavirus.

The orders reflect rising anxieties on a campus with about 6,000 international students amid the virus’s global spread. No cases have been reported in Florida.

The school didn’t identify any of the professors or say how many students had been ordered to leave class.

An email to professors from the Office of the Provost made it clear it’s improper to kick out students until they could prove they were free of the virus.

LATEST STORIES: