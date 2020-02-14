U of Florida: Professors can’t make sick kids leave class

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is warning professors to stop requiring students who may be visibly sick to leave class and be tested for coronavirus.

The orders reflect rising anxieties on a campus with about 6,000 international students amid the virus’s global spread. No cases have been reported in Florida.

The school didn’t identify any of the professors or say how many students had been ordered to leave class.

An email to professors from the Office of the Provost made it clear it’s improper to kick out students until they could prove they were free of the virus.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Trooper talking about toddler struck, killed by vehicle in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper talking about toddler struck, killed by vehicle in Palmetto"

Service Dog Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Dog Graduation"

‘Lover's Revenge’ Valentine's Day haunted house opens in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Lover's Revenge’ Valentine's Day haunted house opens in Plant City"

Sneak peek of track as Supercross races into Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneak peek of track as Supercross races into Tampa"

Road Rants Update: FDOT making intersection changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants Update: FDOT making intersection changes"

Pasco dental assistant accused of sexually assaulting sedated teen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco dental assistant accused of sexually assaulting sedated teen"

FBI warning about romance scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warning about romance scams"

Attorney explains shooting death of LIthia teen inside Tampa police officer's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney explains shooting death of LIthia teen inside Tampa police officer's home"

How forced arbitration clauses can limit your options

Thumbnail for the video titled "How forced arbitration clauses can limit your options"

Valentine's Day Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Valentine's Day Forecast"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss