ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of the 14-year-old killed at an amusement park in Orlando is expected to speak about the recently filed wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday.

Tyre Sampson fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park on March 24 while on vacation from Missouri.

Sampson’s mother and father filed a joint lawsuit, Monday.

Attorney Michael Haggard is representing the teen’s mother, Nekia Dodd. Ben Crump’s law firm is representing the boy’s father.

“Simple oversight would have prevented this from every happening,” Haggard said.

The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of several companies involved with the ride. It said the ride’s manufacturer, “owner and operator” — Slingshot — and Icon Park all played a roll in the teen falling to his death.

“The problem is that they designed this ride with such dangerous aspects of going 430 feet in the air without a secondary safety system,” Haggard said.

According to the lawsuit, Sampson was approximately 100lbs over the ride’s weight limit. Investigators for the state also found safety sensors in 2 of the seats were manually changed.

“They manipulated the actual seats. They actually changed the seats so that somebody bigger could fit in there,” Haggard said.

Sampson’s mother and father are seeking damages in excess of $30,000 for their son’s death. They could receive a larger amount if the case goes before a jury or through a settlement.

“They don’t want anything like this to happen and we need better regulation across the federal government so that we have real rules, real inspection procedures so this never happens again,” says Haggard.

Monday, the attorney for Orlando Slingshot, Trevor Arnold, released the following statement:

“Orlando Slingshot continues to fully cooperate with the State during its investigation, and we will continue to do so until it has officially concluded. We reiterate that all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the manufacturer of the ride were followed. We look forward to working with the Florida legislature to implement change in the industry and we are also supportive of the concepts outlined by State Representative Geraldine Thompson to make changes to state law through the ‘Tyre Sampson Bill’ to prevent a tragic accident like this from ever happening again.”

Sampson’s mother is expected to speak from Missouri at 11:30 a.m. His father is set to address the media from Orlando at 2 p.m.

