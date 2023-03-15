ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The mother of the Missouri teenager who fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall attraction at Icon Park will be visiting the site for the first time Wednesday.

Tyre Sampson, 14, died while on vacation in Orlando on March 24, 2022.

The ride is in the process of being demolished, after an agreement was made between the company and the Florida Department of Agriculture.

Orlando Slingshot, the ride operator, told News Channel 8 in a statement it retained amusement park, Ride Entertainment, to coordinate the deconstruction, which began this week.

“That activity is expected to continue into the following week because of the large size of the ride. We hope to have the ride fully deconstructed before the anniversary of Tyre Sampson’s tragic death, and we will continue to work in that direction and give timeline updates as they are available,” wrote Trevor Arnold, GrayRobinson P.A., attorney for Orlando Slingshot.

Nekia Dodd, Sampson’s mother, will be visiting the site Wednesday afternoon to discuss her son’s death and the Tyre Sampson bill that’s advancing in the Florida legislature.

Dodd and Sampson’s father, Yarnell Sampson, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against several entities involved in the Orlando FreeFall ride.

State investigators found the harness in Sampson’s seat was manipulated to accommodate guests over the ride’s weight limit.