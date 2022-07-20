ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – An attorney representing Tyre Sampson’s mother said a seven-point legislative framework announced Wednesday could prevent future deaths.

“I do think that had these – what I sort of call simple, common-sense steps – been in place, it would have absolutely prevented this tragedy,” said Todd Michaels of Haggard Law Firm, who is representing Nekia Dodd in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Sampson, a 14-year-old from Missouri, fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall attraction at ICON Park in March. The ride, owned and operated by Orlando Slingshot, has been closed since his death pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Central Florida state lawmakers Sen. Randolph Bracy and Rep. Geraldine Thompson outlined the framework for the “Tyre Sampson Bill” on Wednesday.

“The proposals in this framework are a direct response to our investigation into the drop tower accident,” said Commissioner Fried.

The first item in the proposal calls for increased signage to post about all requirements, warnings and/or exclusions for rides. Sampson exceeded the weight limit listed in the ride manual.

“In addition to a height requirement, we need to make sure that the signage also deals with weight because even though Tyre was 14 years old, he was over 6 feet tall and over 300 pounds,” Rep. Thompson, D-Orange County, said.

The framework would also create a minimum standard for training, increase reporting requirements for documenting maintenance, require third-party review and certification by a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory, increase required accident reporting and allow for unannounced visits for observation, training verification and ride safety checks.

Preliminary findings from the Department of Agriculture investigation into Sampson’s death show safety sensors were manipulated on the drop tower ride to fit larger-sized guests. The framework also addresses that issue.

“Require that safety sensors not be adjustable beyond the maximum tolerance of the manufacturer’s settings,” said Commissioner Fried.

Orlando Slingshot, the ride owner and operator, said in a statement it supports the framework for the “Tyre Sampson Bill.”

“We are always focused on the safety of our patrons and we look forward to working with the Florida legislature to implement changes in the industry,” wrote Trevor Arnold, GrayRobinson P.A., attorney for Orlando Slingshot.

Commissioner Fried, who is running for Florida governor, will not be in her position in the next legislative session when this bill will be proposed. Sen. Bracy is running for Congress and will not be in the legislature next year either.

Rep. Thompson is running for the Florida state senate and has said she will propose the bill on the first day of the legislative session.

“I am looking forward to working across the aisle with Republicans and Democrats to make sure that this bill goes through because we know that tourism is an economic engine here in Florida and certainly in central Florida and we all have a stake in it,” said Rep. Thompson.

Commissioner Fried said major theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Florida would be exempt from any potential regulations.

“The way that the statutes are already drafted is that the big theme parks are exempt from any of these types of regulations to begin with so it would be up to the legislature and the political will to make a decision to take that exemption out,” she said.