Two TSA agents suspended after noose found in baggage area of Miami airport

MIAMI (WFLA/CNN) – Two transportation security administration officers are on leave while the agency investigates a noose display found at a workstation.

Three officers found two stuffed gorillas hanging with a noose on July 21 at Miami’s airport.

One employee says it was right in the center of a TSA workstation under where checked luggage is screened.

A manager reportedly said the display was just a joke and not racist when the employees reported it.

Since then news of the incident has made its way up to TSA acting deputy administrator Patricia Cogswell.

“The display was immediately removed and an investigation was launched into who was responsible for the unacceptable behavior,” the TSA statement read.

“TSA does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions,” the agency said.

The officers were placed on leave as the incident is investigated, the TSA said. Their identities were not revealed.

One officer at Miami airport says many of the black and Hispanic workers there are distraught over the incident.