FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – A sinkhole forming under an apartment complex in Fort Myers has left residents puzzled after they were asked to vacate the building due to its sinking foundation – just a few weeks ago.

NBC Affiliate WBBH spoke with Debbie, a woman who lives in the building. She told the outlet that at the end of May, management sent out an email, and shortly after, residents were asked to leave the building because there was “something wrong with the foundation.”

“I found out that the sinkhole is the second sinkhole. Two sinkholes in the same place should raise the alarm,” Debbie told WBBH. She lives on the other side of the building that’s tilting.

After speaking with company management on why residents weren’t made aware of the situation sooner and how they were able to build the apartment complex in the location in the first place, WBBH reported that management said “the structure passed all required building inspections” before residents moved in.

Management told WBBH that they contacted experts and engineers regarding the sinking foundation and that the changes weren’t present before building the apartment complex.

Despite residents not being aware of the situation until the last week of May, management said they gave residents the option to either relocate to a different building in the complex or to a completely different apartment building.

According to WBBH, residents can break their lease without being monetarily penalized and moving costs will also be covered for those relocating.

“The concrete at my building is also cracking. There are holes under peoples’ units over at building,” Debbie said.

WBBH said at least four people are still living on the other side of that building. They’ve been asked to move out “as soon as possible.”

The building facing settlement issues is at 81 West Apartments, located off Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers.