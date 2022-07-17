BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Indian River County man and Brevard County woman were arrested for human trafficking, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to a FDLE Facebook post, the investigation into Marc Phillips Dinkels, 33, and Taylor Kathleen Brandt, 19, began in March. FDLE said investigators found that they recruited three underage girls to perform sex acts on camera with them for money.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Dinkels and Brandt allegedly used social media to target girls, including a 14-year-old from a foster home. “I am thankful for the multiple law enforcement agencies that investigated this case,” Moody said. “And I look forward to my statewide prosecutors securing convictions for these loathsome predators.”

Dinkels was charged with two counts of human trafficking, lewd and lascivious battery, use of a child in sexual performance, unlawful sexual activity with certain minors and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate the commission of a felony and battery. Brandt was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery, human trafficking, use of a child in a sexual performance and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.