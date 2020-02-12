Two more children die from flu in Florida

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two children have died from the flu this week in Florida. Their deaths are a sad and startling reminder that flu season is still in full swing.

One of the children were not vaccinated, the other was too young to get a vaccine.

This now brings the number of flu-related child deaths to seven so far this season.

We are in week five of the flu season and the Department of Health says there were notable flu increases all across the state and we’re expecting those for several more weeks.

A Tampa Bay urgent care doctor is seeing the increase firsthand.

“A lot of people think it’s too late in the season to get your flu shot. But as flu season hasn’t peaked yet, there’s still time in the season to get your flu shot and we recommend people do so,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Nanda of Tampa General Health Urgent Care.

If you begin to feel sick, go ahead and seek medical attention quickly within 48 hours.

For more information from the Department of Health, click here.

For estimates on the 2019-2020 flu from the CDC, click here.

