Two Florida Burger King customers tell Spanish-speaking manager to ‘go back to Mexico’

EUSTIS, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A heated exchange among two customers and the manager of a Florida Burger King who spoke Spanish in the restaurant was caught on video and viewed 239,000 times on social media.

It happened in the city of Eustis about 40 miles north of Orlando.

In the video, you hear the two women berate Richardo Castillo who is of Puerto Rican descent.

At one point one of the women says “You’re in America, you should speak American English.” She follows up with “Go back to Mexico if you want to keep speaking Spanish.

Castillo eventually calls the women prejudice and demands they leave the restaurant.

He also threatened to call the police when one woman said she would only leave after finishing her meal

Burger King gave the following statement on the matter

“There is no place for discrimination in our restaurants. We expect employees and guests to treat each other with respect. This incident took place at a franchised restaurant and the owner is looking into the matter.”