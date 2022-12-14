Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Twitter has suspended the account belonging to a Florida student that tracked the location of Elon Musk’s private jet.

@ElonJet, created by 20-year-old University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney, was suspended on Wednesday. Sweeney’s personal Twitter account was also suspended.

Musk previously tweeted that the account was a “personal safety risk”, but would remain on the site because of his “commitment to free speech.” Twitter users have since added additional context to the Nov. 6 post, saying, “The implied account in this tweet is elonjet, which is currently banned.”

In January, Musk offered the student $5,000 to delete the account, which had amassed hundreds of thousands of followers. Sweeney countered by asking for $50,000 or a Tesla vehicle, but Musk did not pursue it farther.

“I was an Elon Musk fan and knew he had a jet,” Sweeney told Nexstar in February. “I knew he had a jet, so I was interested in where he was going — it seems others are too… So it was cool that he messaged me but at the same time, he was asking me to take it down.”

Sweeney said Musk blocked him after the deal failed to take off. He started a Twitter account tracking Russian oligarchs’ jets about one month later, which has also been suspended, along with accounts tracking Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

The final @ElonJet post showed Musk’s jet taking off from Oakland, California on Monday and landing in Los Angeles, 48 minutes later.

Sweeney continues to track Musk’s jet on Facebook. On Wednesday, he posted a photo of flight tracking website with the caption, “Flew from LA to Austin last night right after my account was suspended on Twitter.”

Musk has not commented publicly on the suspended accounts.