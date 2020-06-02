Twitter adds warning to Rep. Matt Gaetz tweet on hunting Antifa

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump, Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Twitter placed a notice on a tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after he tweeted about hunting “antifa” on Monday.

Gaetz’s tweet said, “Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?”

When prominent politicians violate Twitter’s policy, the company flags the message but does not delete it due to its public interest exception instead…Other users are not able to like, reply, or re-tweet it without comment. They can retweet it if they add their own comment.

Gaetz’s tweet was hidden with a notice saying it violated Twitter’s rules for glorifying violence, similar to a notice that was placed on a tweet from President Donald Trump last week.

Their warning is my badge of honor.



Antifa is a terrorist organization, encouraging riots that hurt Americans.



Our government should hunt them down. Twitter should stop enabling them.



I’ll keep saying it. https://t.co/Nw3HFec53C — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 2, 2020

This all comes following the news that President Trump saying he will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Trump and Attorney General William Barr have recently said that anti-fascist organizers and anarchists were behind the violence following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Barr issued a statement today saying “Violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”