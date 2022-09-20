TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that a naval commander from Florida was indicted on allegations of child pornography distribution.

The indictment stated that Gregory Edward McLean, 38, of Jacksonville was accused of distributing videos that showed the sexual assault of children on multiple occasions.

According to the document, McLean operated under the aliases “twisteddesire3210” and “twisteddesire3213” while distributing the videos from around November 2020 and November 2021.

“The indictment also notifies McLean that the United States intends to forfeit two cell phones, a Western Digital hard drive, and a USB drive, which are alleged to have been used in the commission of the offenses,” the DOJ said.

McLean was arrested on Sept. 19, 2022, for the charges and will be detained pending his trial, according to authorities. Officials said he is being held in the Bradford County Jail.

The naval commander was charged with two counts of distributing videos depicting the sexual assault of children and one count of possessing files depicting the sexual abuse of young children If he is convicted, McLean could face five to 20 years in federal prison for each count.