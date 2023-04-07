TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenage boy died and another is in critical condition after the two wound up in a northwest Miami-Dade lake on Friday.

According to authorities, first responders were called to the 1100 block of Northwest 99th Street, near Arthur Woodard Park after a caller reported two people in the water.

Local officials said the two were playing near an embankment at a park when one boy fell into the water. Noticing the teen struggling to keep his head above the water, another boy jumped in in an effort to rescue him.

Both teens were ultimately pulled from the lake and rushed to area hospitals.

One of the teens passed away as a result of their injuries while the other remains in “critical but stable condition.”

Authorities asked parents to keep an eye on their children saying, “tragic accidents like this can be avoided.”