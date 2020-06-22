Twin babies found alive in apartment with dead Florida woman

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a Florida woman was found dead inside an apartment with twin babies.
Broward Sheriff’s officials said they received a call about a shooting just before dawn Monday and arrived at the Pompano Beach apartment to find the woman dead.
Investigators said the twin girls were related to the deceased woman, but declined to say how.
No other details were released.
The twins were taken into custody by state child protective investigators.
