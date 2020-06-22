LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Twin babies found alive in apartment with dead Florida woman

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Image

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a Florida woman was found dead inside an apartment with twin babies.

Broward Sheriff’s officials said they received a call about a shooting just before dawn Monday and arrived at the Pompano Beach apartment to find the woman dead.

Investigators said the twin girls were related to the deceased woman, but declined to say how.

No other details were released.

The twins were taken into custody by state child protective investigators.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss