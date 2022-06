JUNO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A batch of leatherback sea turtle hatchings made their way to the ocean on June 4.

In a video posted by Storyful by Florida Adventure Hunters, the baby turtles are seen hatching and heading to the water.

“The Loggerhead Marinelife Center said there were a total of 4,459 sea turtle nests on Florida’s Juno, Jupiter-Carlin and Tequesta Beaches during the 2022 season,” according to Storyful.