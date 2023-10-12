TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tunnel of Terror haunted carwash is back for another year this Halloween season.

Tommy’s Express locations around the country are hosting a spooky October car wash event.

With the purchase of a single wash, guests will not only get a squeaky clean car, but a thrill as masked employees will jump out at guests’ cars.

Participating locations will have employees hiding in dark corners, illuminated by strobe lighting and special effects.

Once inside, there is no turning back on this terrifying good time.

The Tampa Bay area has nine Tommy’s Express locations from Spring Hill to Sarasota, with two more being built in Bradenton and Brooksville.