TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tuesday Morning, a home goods and décor discount retailer, is closing 24 Florida stores after filing for bankruptcy last month.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 14. It said it “plans to focus on optimizing its store footprint and focusing on its core and heritage markets.” The company also said it intends to close stores in “low-traffic regions.”
Tuesday Morning currently operates 487 stores in 40 states. The retailer did not say when the stores will close.
Tuesday Morning’s website shows the full list of stores closing in the United States. Twenty-four of those stores are in Florida.
Here is the full list of stores closing in the Sunshine State:
- Granada Shoppes, 1000 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34110
- Shoppes of OakBrook, 11692 U.S. Hwy. 1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
- Nature Coast Commons, 1377 Wendy Court, Spring Hill, FL 34607
- Northdale Promenade, 15702 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618
- Cypress Trace, 13300 S. Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33907
- McGregor Pointe Shopping Center, 15271 McGregor Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33908
- Sun City Center Plaza, 1615 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center, FL 33573
- Lake Washington Square, 2447 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32935
- Countryside Centre, 2561 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33761
- West Volusia Shopping Center, 2661 S. Woodland Boulevard, Deland, FL 32720
- Butler Plaza Central, 3728 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608
- Venice Village Shoppes, 4127 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293
- Plantation Commons, 4489 E. Commons Drive West, Destin, FL 32541
- Landings Shopping Center, 4768 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231
- Lady Lake Crossing, 486 U.S. Hwy 27, Lady Lake, FL 32159
- Cortez Commons, 5502 Cortez Road West, Bradenton, FL 34210
- Hollieanna Shopping Center, 701 S. Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789
- Palm Cay Plaza, 745 N. Courtenay Pkwy., Merritt Island, FL 32953
- Suntree Plaza, 7777. N. Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32940
- Gateway Market Center, 7895 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33702
- Corridors at Ponte Vedra, 840 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
- Pompano Plaza, 949 E. McNab Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
- Seminole City Center, 7949 113th St. N., Seminole, FL 33772
- Titus Landing, 2420 S. Washington Ave., Titusville, FL 32780