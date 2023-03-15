TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tuesday Morning, a home goods and décor discount retailer, is closing 24 Florida stores after filing for bankruptcy last month.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 14. It said it “plans to focus on optimizing its store footprint and focusing on its core and heritage markets.” The company also said it intends to close stores in “low-traffic regions.”

Tuesday Morning currently operates 487 stores in 40 states. The retailer did not say when the stores will close.

Tuesday Morning’s website shows the full list of stores closing in the United States. Twenty-four of those stores are in Florida.

Here is the full list of stores closing in the Sunshine State: