TSA reverses decision on Star Wars Coke bottle ban

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The force was with Star Wars fans this time.

The TSA has reversed its decision to ban the Star Wars-themed Coke bottles from flights. Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land in Orlando as well as the one in Anaheim, California, exclusively sell the bottles to guests.

TSA banned the souvenirs on Wednesday from carry-on and checked bags, stating that they looked like replica explosives.

Friday, the TSA then said the bottles can be allowed as a carry-on item but they must be empty. That’s because the bottles are larger than 3.4 ounces.

If you want to leave the souvenir unopened, the TSA says they will allow the soda to be placed in checked baggage.