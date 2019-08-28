TSA bans Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Coke bottles

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you visit Disney’s new Star Wars Galaxy edge theme parks in Florida you may have trouble packing one of its popular souvenirs for the flight home.

The U.S. Transportation security administration has banned the specially-made bottles from carry-on or checked luggage because they resemble grenades.

The $5 coke bottles were an immediate hit with fans as the bottles resemble thermal detonators used in the Star Wars films and feature a language from the mega film franchise.

@AskTSA I know these look dodgy, but can they be packed in suitcase? Thanks pic.twitter.com/4uILLMX3eL — Ash Best (@DarkAshNet) August 13, 2019

Many fans have been buying them to display at home, or in some cases, turn into Christmas ornaments.

The TSA does say you can pack toy lightsabers that are sold at the park.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in California at Disney Land in May and opens Thursday at Disneyworld in Orlando.