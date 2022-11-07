FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Typically when you think of a stuffing a bird, you’re thinking of bread filling, onions, and seasoning, but one particular chicken got some attention after authorities at a Florida airport found something “fowl” inside it.

Monday, the Transportation Security Administration posted on social media that its agents at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport found a gun smuggled inside a raw chicken.

Photos of the desecrated bird carcass showed a gun that was wrapped in a plastic bag and shoved inside it.

“We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” the TSA said. “This idea wasn’t even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised.”