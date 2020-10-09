Trump wants to hold rally in Florida on Saturday

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Donald Trump is ready to hit the campaign trail and wants to come back to Florida as soon as this weekend.

President Trump said during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he wants to do a rally in Florida Saturday night, and one in Pennsylvania on Sunday “if we have enough time to put it together.”

President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that he is ready to resume campaign rallies and feels “perfect,” although questions persist about the course of his recovery from COVID-19.

While Trump suggested he believes he’s no longer contagious, his doctor hasn’t provided a detailed update on his health since Monday, as concerns about infection appeared to scuttle plans for next week’s presidential debate.

“I’m feeling good. Really good. I think perfect,” Trump said during a telephone interview with Fox Business, his first since he was released from a three-day hospital stay to be treated for the disease. “I think I’m better to the point where I’d love to do a rally tonight,” Trump said, adding that he no longer thinks he’s “contagious at all.”

The White House provided no information to back up Trump’s claims. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says individuals can discontinue isolation 10 days after the onset of systems, which for Trump was Oct. 1 according to his doctors, suggesting he should not return to the road until Monday.