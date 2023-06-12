TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Donald Trump is expected to head to South Florida on Monday ahead of his first hearing since his 37-count federal indictment, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The former president is accused of retaining hundreds of classified documents with highly sensitive information after leaving office. Pictures included in the 49-page indictment show boxes filling rooms at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

Trump maintains his innocence. At a rally over the weekend he said, “You’re watching Joe Biden try to jail his leading political opponent. Think of it. This is like third-world country stuff, trying to put his opponent, who is leading him by a lot, wants to put him in jail.”

“No one is above the law, including Donald Trump, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) said. “This indictment must now play out through the legal process without any outside political or ideological interference.”

According to NBC News, the judge overseeing the case, a former prosecutor, is a Trump appointee who has previously ruled in his favor.

Some legal experts say the evidence against him is overwhelming. However, many believe it’s unlikely he’ll spend time in prison, even if he is convicted.

Tara Newsome, a political analyst with St. Petersburg College says the indictment could impact Trump’s presidential campaign.

“We’re seeing that republicans are actually understanding how serious the charges are and are moving towards wanting to see possibly the former president suspend his campaign, so we can really understand the depth of the charges,” she said.