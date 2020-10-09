Trump to hold MAGA rally in Florida on Monday night

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump has announced he will be returning to Florida on Monday night for a Make America Great Again Event.

Trump will be speaking in Sanford at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The President had announced he had hoped to speak in Florida and in Pennsylvania this weekend.

Two weeks after the Rose Garden event that is now considered a “superspreader,” Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House for an event on “law and order.” That’s despite the ongoing White House COVID-19 outbreak.

An official declined to say how many people had been invited to the White House event.