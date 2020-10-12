Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days prior to Florida rally, WH says

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus on consecutive days in a new announcement made by the president’s Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“In response to your inquiry regarding the President’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Conley said in a statement.

Conley said the test was not used in isolation to determine President Trump’s current negative status.

“Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA, and PCR cycle threshold measurement, as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication,” Conley said.

The announcement on President Trump’s negative coronavirus tests comes just hours before his Florida rally is scheduled to begin in Sanford.

President Trump announced on Oct. 1 that he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump was released from the hospital on Oct. 5.

Centers for Disease and Control guidelines say people should isolate for at least 10 days after symptoms first appear and after going 24 hours with no fever and without taking medicine.