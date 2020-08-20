Trump supporters say homes targeted by paintballers in South Florida

MIAMI (WFLA) – At least three South Florida homeowners say their homes and cars were targeted by paintballers, because they all display flags supporting President Donald Trump.

The homeowners, who live in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and Coral Way, said they heard what sounded at first like a gunshots going off around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“They were like shots like a machine gun, actually it sounds like a machine gun it was really really scary,” Gilberto Genaro said.

It wasn’t until the homeowners went outside when he realized it was paintballs. Yellow paint was splattered on their cars and home… As well as minor damages like dents and a broken taillight.

All three believe they were targeted for because they support the President, but said they won’t be intimidated or take down their Trump flags.

“I have the right to express my support for whatever political party I am,” Genaro said.

The homeowners have all filed police reports.