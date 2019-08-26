Trump says his Florida resort would be ‘great location’ for next year’s G-7

FILE – This June 2, 2017 file frame from video shows the Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla. President Donald Trump’s golf resort near Miami is hosting a tournament where strippers will serve as caddies. The Shadow All Star Tournament is organized by a Hialeah strip club, Shadow Cabaret. The club is advertising on Facebook and its website that the event will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Trump National Doral. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File)

MIAMI (NBC) – President Donald Trump on Monday floated the possibility of holding next year’s G-7 summit at his golf resort in Miami.

“We think we’re going to have a very successful one and we can learn from what took place here, because I think they did a really great job,” he said in France on the sideline of this year’s gathering.

Miami is a “great location” for next year’s summit, he said at a bilateral meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel, adding that it would be held next to the city’s international airport.

“It’s one of the biggest airports, takes planes from everywhere. Sometimes you have hours and hours of driving to get to certain locations,” he said.

