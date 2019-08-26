MIAMI (NBC) – President Donald Trump on Monday floated the possibility of holding next year’s G-7 summit at his golf resort in Miami.
“We think we’re going to have a very successful one and we can learn from what took place here, because I think they did a really great job,” he said in France on the sideline of this year’s gathering.
Miami is a “great location” for next year’s summit, he said at a bilateral meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel, adding that it would be held next to the city’s international airport.
“It’s one of the biggest airports, takes planes from everywhere. Sometimes you have hours and hours of driving to get to certain locations,” he said.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump says his Florida resort would be ‘great location’ for next year’s G-7
- Police seek owner of dog found with mouth duct-taped, throat cut
- Officials say California deputy lied about being shot
- Pedestrian killed on U.S. Highway 27 in Highlands County
- Deputies seek man missing from Sarasota nursing home