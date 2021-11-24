Trump says he met with Kyle Rittenhouse after verdict, calls him ‘a nice young man’

by: Teaganne Finn

Kyle Rittenhouse, left. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Former President Donald Trump, right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Former President Donald Trump says he met with Kyle Rittenhouse after the teen was found not guilty last week in the fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last year.

Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday night that Rittenhouse is “really a nice young man” and that he “got to know him a little bit.”

“He wanted to know if he could come over and say hello,” Trump said. “He was a fan, unlike the other guy.”

Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was cleared on all five charges related to his actions on Aug. 25 of last year during protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.

