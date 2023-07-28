TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ odds of getting the GOP nomination are looking less likely as he slips to third place in some polls and faces campaign controversies left and right.

Now some of the governor’s opponents are pushing him to drop out, but, to date, DeSantis seems defiant.

It’s been a tough week for the DeSantis campaign. Laying off more than one-third of its campaign staff, fighting off criticism of Florida’s new standards for teaching Black history, and a car accident. No one was injured in the crash and Gov. DeSantis remained on the campaign trail.

Just over two months into DeSantis’ campaign and political experts say it has yet to live up to expectations.

“This isn’t where Gov. DeSantis and his team thought they would be by now,” political science professor Sean Foreman said. “With all the hype and excitement surrounding his campaign when he launched.”

Slipping poll numbers, a loss of campaign staff and cash, and swirling controversies continue to loom. The governor’s rivals, like former president Donald Trump, are now saying it’s time to call it quits.

“I think he has to get out,” Trump said on The John Fredericks show. “He could’ve waited and he would’ve been favorite in ’28.'”

The former president has a big lead on all of his opponents and big leads usually aren’t helped by a debate, only hindered — something Trump is well aware of in his third presidential bid. He’s even floated the idea of hosting a competing event on Aug. 23.

But DeSantis’ supporters are now hinging their hope on the upcoming August debate to make an impression.

“All I’m seeing is DeSantis say, I’m in regardless. And whoever else has the guts to show up, will show up. I fully expect him to be there,” Never Back Down founder Ken Cuccinelli said.

Even with a solid performance, doubts remain about DeSantis’ long-term capabilities and controversial campaign message.

“Even if he’s able to rally and bring in a little bit more money through fundraising and stretch to the debate, I think America is not going to forget what he’s brought to the table. It’s not Republican, its not Democrat and its not American,” political science professor Tara Newsom said.

DeSantis has said he will debate — Trump has not. Though candidates can decide to participate just 48 hours before the event. So we might not have a definitive answer on if we will see the two side by side on the debate stage until the last minute.