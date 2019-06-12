Live Now
Trump says 2020 campaign launch in Florida is 'hottest ticket of them all'

Florida

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at Aaron Bessant Amphitheater, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Panama City Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Trump says a stadium will be packed for his big announcement in Florida.

The president will be in Orlando for a June 18 rally where he’s expected to announce his re-election bid. 

“Wow! Just got word that our June 18th, Tuesday, ANNOUNCEMENT in Orlando, Florida, already has 74,000 requests for a 20,000 seat Arena,” Trump said on Twitter. “With all of the big events that we have done, this ticket looks to be the “hottest” of them all.”

