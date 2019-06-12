Trump says 2020 campaign launch in Florida is ‘hottest ticket of them all’

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at Aaron Bessant Amphitheater, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Panama City Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Trump says a stadium will be packed for his big announcement in Florida.

The president will be in Orlando for a June 18 rally where he’s expected to announce his re-election bid.

“Wow! Just got word that our June 18th, Tuesday, ANNOUNCEMENT in Orlando, Florida, already has 74,000 requests for a 20,000 seat Arena,” Trump said on Twitter. “With all of the big events that we have done, this ticket looks to be the “hottest” of them all.”

Wow! Just got word that our June 18th, Tuesday, ANNOUNCEMENT in Orlando, Florida, already has 74,000 requests for a 20,000 seat Arena. With all of the big events that we have done, this ticket looks to be the “hottest” of them all. See you in Florida!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2019

