Trump postpones Florida visit after mass shootings in Texas, Ohio

President Donald Trump speaks about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A White House officials said Monday that President Trump’s Tuesday trip to Central Florida has been postponed in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend.

In the border town of El Paso, Texas, a shooter opened fire and left 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured. Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a shooter killed 9 people and injured at least 27 others.

The president had been scheduled to discuss Medicare during an event in The Villages on Tuesday.

White House officials said the visit has been postponed, but a reschedule date was not announced.

