Trump name to be removed from Florida condo near Mar-a-Lago following Capitol riots

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Trump will join the rest of his family and spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago estate. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The residents of a South Florida condo complex want former President Donald Trump’s name officially removed from their home following the siege at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the board of the Trump Plaza condominium voted unanimously last week to change the legal name of the 32-story complex in West Palm Beach.

Residents still have to vote on a new name.

Signs with Trump’s name have been gone for months, and legally changing the name will sever the final connection to the former president. The complex sits on the Intracoastal Waterway, just a few miles away from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

