Trump is officially registered to vote in Florida

Florida
Donald Trump

HOLD FOR STORY FILE – In this June 18, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, in Orlando, Fla. Trump will speak in Florida at a rally on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FLORIDA (WFLA) — The First Couple is officially registered to vote in Florida.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump registered after they made Mar-A-Lago their new primary residence last month.

Trump announced this fall he would make Florida his primary residence, instead of New York’s Trump Tower, ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump will be holding a campaign rally in South Florida Nov. 26. The rally will double as a voter registration drive.

