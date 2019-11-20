Trump is officially registered to vote in Florida

FLORIDA (WFLA) — The First Couple is officially registered to vote in Florida.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump registered after they made Mar-A-Lago their new primary residence last month.
Trump announced this fall he would make Florida his primary residence, instead of New York’s Trump Tower, ahead of the 2020 election.
Trump will be holding a campaign rally in South Florida Nov. 26. The rally will double as a voter registration drive.
LATEST STORIES:
- Magic co-founder announces campaign to bring MLB to Orlando
- Jussie Smollett files counterclaim against Chicago for malicious prosecution
- Youth soccer coach accused of pushing 12-year-old, tickling her at practice
- 145 coffins found under grounds of King High School in Tampa
- 9 Great white sharks suddenly show up near the Carolinas